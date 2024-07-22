StockNews.com Downgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Hold

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
ALKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.
Alkermes Stock Performance
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Alkermes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $2,030,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $2,847,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
