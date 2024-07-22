StockNews.com Downgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Hold

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

