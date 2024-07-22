StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

