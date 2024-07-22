StockNews.com Upgrades Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after acquiring an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bank OZK by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 721,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.