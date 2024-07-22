StockNews.com Upgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

XRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XRX

Xerox Price Performance

Xerox stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Xerox has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Xerox by 155.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.