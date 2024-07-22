Stratis Market Cap Tops $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $217,566.08 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.54 or 0.05149161 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00047427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

