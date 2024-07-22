Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $39.29 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,110,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,048,403,853 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

