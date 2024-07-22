Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 195,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,100,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of -0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.