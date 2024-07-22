Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 4.3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 451,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 963,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.