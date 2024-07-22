Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.09 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

