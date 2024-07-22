Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.88 and last traded at $168.09. Approximately 8,192,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,700,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $878.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 160,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

