TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 1,108,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,566,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,082.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $429.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

