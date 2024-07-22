Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

TDY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $392.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.10 and a 200-day moving average of $409.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

