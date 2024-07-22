Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,336 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Telos worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telos by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Telos by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,848 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Telos by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Telos

In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 153,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $672,097.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 941,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,832.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 153,447 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $672,097.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 941,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,832.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Up 4.2 %

Telos stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 192,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,977. The stock has a market cap of $301.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telos

About Telos

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.