Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Robert W. Baird

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

TEX traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Terex by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 353,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after buying an additional 155,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

