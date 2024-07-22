Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.02

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.02 and last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 302517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

