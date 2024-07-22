Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $251.57 and last traded at $248.48. Approximately 37,320,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 100,225,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

Tesla Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.84. The stock has a market cap of $802.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

