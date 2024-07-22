Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $239.20 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $280.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $762.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

