TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$186.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Announces Dividend

Shares of TFII opened at C$211.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a one year low of C$144.42 and a one year high of C$220.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$192.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$194.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. In related news, Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, with a total value of C$399,279.52. Also, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. Insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.