TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$186.38.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.
In other news, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. In related news, Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, with a total value of C$399,279.52. Also, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. Insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
