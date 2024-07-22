The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider Suren Gupta Sells 45,775 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.84. 960,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,631. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.80. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $179.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

