The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
NYSE BA opened at $179.67 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
