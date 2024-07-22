The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $179.67 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

