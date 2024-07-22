The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $182,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after buying an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.