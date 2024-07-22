The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th.

TRV opened at $203.48 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

