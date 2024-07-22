The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

