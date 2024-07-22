The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 539.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 97.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.77. 8,500,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

