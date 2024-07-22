TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,706. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

