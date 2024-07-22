TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 6,303 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420,972 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 305,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,032,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. 519,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,108. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

