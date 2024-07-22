TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 1,074 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $161.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,710. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.