TIAA Trust National Association Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.51. 831,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.35. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.