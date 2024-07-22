TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 338.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.44. 101,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,840. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $63.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

