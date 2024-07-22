TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $127.54. 699,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,241. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

