TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after acquiring an additional 438,356 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after buying an additional 238,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $64,635,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,222,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.47. 254,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $339.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.79.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

