TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.02 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.54. The stock had a trading volume of 435,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.64. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

