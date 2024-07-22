TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.84. 188,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,917. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.