TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 987.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after buying an additional 398,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 780,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,093. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

