TIAA Trust National Association Invests $4.83 Million in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.17% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMBS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.12. 20,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

