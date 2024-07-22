TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

