TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $203,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.21. 5,462,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,170. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.