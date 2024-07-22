TIAA Trust National Association Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Sempra were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sempra by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $77.94. 815,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,729. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

