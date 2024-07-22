TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,780. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.814 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

