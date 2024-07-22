TIAA Trust National Association Sells 239 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

