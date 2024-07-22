TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,454 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HES traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 636,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,551. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

