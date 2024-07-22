TIAA Trust National Association Sells 778 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,050 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.