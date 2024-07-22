TIAA Trust National Association Sells 8 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Markel Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,597.67.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,568.27. 14,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,883. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,593.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,518.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

