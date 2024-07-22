TIAA Trust National Association Sells 959 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,816,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,985.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after buying an additional 846,884 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after buying an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. 12,573,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,710,583. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

