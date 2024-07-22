TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in News by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 73.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,203,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 686,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. News Co. has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

