Toast (NYSE:TOST) Raised to Outperform at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOST. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,566.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

