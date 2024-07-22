TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $42.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

TPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get TPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPG

Insider Activity at TPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 76.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 75,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TPG will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.34%.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.