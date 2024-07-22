TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

TRTX stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 108,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

