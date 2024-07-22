Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.72.

TTD stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.44. 4,748,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

